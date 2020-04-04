News

Twinkle Khanna latest video is super relatable for spectacle wearers!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2020 01:39 PM

MUMBAI: During the present 21-day lockdown, people are going out only to buy essentials such as groceries and medicines. But what about other non-essential but urgent stuff?

Well, Twinkle Khanna recently found herself in such a situation. She recently shared a video where she is heard telling her fans about the crisis she is going through ever since the lockdown was announced in the country.

In the video, she is heard saying that she has been losing track of how many days that they have been locked down but also showing how they are still managing and struggling with normal middle-class problems like taping her reading specs and chappal. 

We also hear her hubby Akshay Kumar’s laughter who also couldn’t control himself after hearing his wife’s problems.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Twinkle Khanna Akshay Kumar 21-day lockdown TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Naina and Sameer's wedding album...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here