Twinkle Khanna latest video is super relatable for spectacle wearers!

MUMBAI: During the present 21-day lockdown, people are going out only to buy essentials such as groceries and medicines. But what about other non-essential but urgent stuff?

Well, Twinkle Khanna recently found herself in such a situation. She recently shared a video where she is heard telling her fans about the crisis she is going through ever since the lockdown was announced in the country.

In the video, she is heard saying that she has been losing track of how many days that they have been locked down but also showing how they are still managing and struggling with normal middle-class problems like taping her reading specs and chappal.

We also hear her hubby Akshay Kumar’s laughter who also couldn’t control himself after hearing his wife’s problems.

Credits: SpotboyE