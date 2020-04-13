News

With two upcoming films in the pipeline, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be bringing us two new pairings!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2020 04:24 PM

MUMBAI: Fatima is one of the very few actresses who can mould herself however required and is highly versatile. Her performance in Dangal is proof of how the actress took training for her character of a real life wrestler and won hearts all across.

With two films in making one being Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and LUDO, we will be seeing fresh pairing on-screen with Rajkummar Rao and Diljit Dosanjh, respectively. These pairs will be bringing new freshness on-screen and the audience is surely excited for this! 

Fatima being an achiever and giving her all for the character she plays, this time the actress even learnt Marathi language for her film. There’s no doubt that not just looks but speech delivery matters a lot in how the audiences look and feel about the character, Fatima knowing it all is ensuring to leave no stone unturned and indeed, everyone is excited to see what's cooking.

Fatima's passion for acting is ensuring that everytime she steps up on the screen, she has finesse and a polished version of herself as a person and does full justice to the character. The actress is focused only on delivering better content and nothing else. 

With fresh new pairings, speeches and avatar all being distinctly different from each other, Fatima surely has given us diverse options to choose from.

