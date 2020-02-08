Umesh Shukla's next biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam

MUMBAI: "102 Not Out" maker Umesh Shukla will be narrating the life story of famous public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam on the big screen through his next project titled "Nikam".



Umesh, also known for "OMG - Oh My God!, will be directing the project, which is produced by Shukla, Sejal Shah, Ashish Wagh, Gaurav Shukla and Bhavesh Mandalia.



"Nikam" will tell the untold story of the man behind many fascinating, controversial, and tough cases fought in India. The movie will be written by award-winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia and Gaurav Shukla.



"We are thrilled to be making a movie on the life of such a captivating and motivating person. Not all heroes wear capes, some wear the black coat. And ‘Nikam' is a true hero. He is India's avenger, who believes in justice and not revenge," Umesh said.



Opening up about the movie, Ujjwal said: "I have been pursued for years to write a book or make a movie on my life. I was reluctant as I have a huge responsibility towards my victims. But I agreed to collaborate with this talented team, as I trust them to tell a story that will hopefully inspire and do justice to what we have fought for."



Bombay Fables and Merry Go Round Studios have acquired the rights to tell the story of Nikam.



Bhavesh Mandalia and Gaurav Shukla said in joint statement: "The story will be heart-warming, funny and thrilling. And ridden with suspense and intrigue".



The biopic will chart Ujjwal's toughest cases he fought in India. He was associated with cases like 1993 Bombay bombings, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, the Pramod Mahajan murder case and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.



The cast has not been announced. The movie will go on the floor soon.

SOURCE: IANS