Unbelievable! Look at Alia Bhatt’s body double’s BTS videos, See Instagram post

MUMBAI: Instagram user @alternate_alia has recently shared a clip from the shoot of a Lay’s ad, which also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi. Alia Bhatt’s body double has worked in various advertisements for several top brands. She often shares behind-the-scenes videos from the shoots. Recently, she

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 15': 'RRR' team of Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Rajamouli to appear on the show

Previously, Alia’s body double has shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the Flipkart ad, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She has also been a part of ads for Netflix, Manyavar, Make My Trip, Samsung, Phone Pe, and other brands.

Alia Bhatt’s body double often shares behind-the-scenes videos from ad shoots on her Instagram page.

During the trailer launch of RRR earlier this month, Alia said that she was nervous about learning the Telugu lines at first. “I was very excited and nervous when I was offered the role of Sita. I was more nervous because of the language, I had to learn the lines by heart, I wanted to make sure I said those lines well and took proper pauses and more,” she said.

Also Read: CONFESSION! Alia Bhatt says the letter ‘R’ holds a special place in her life

“But once I was on set, Rajamouli sir had kept everything ready and made it very smooth for me. By the end of it, I was sad that it was over, but hopefully, there will be more films with him in the future,” she added.

Credit: Hindustan Times