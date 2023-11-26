Unbelievable! Shah Rukh Khan's journey from an usher at Pankaj Udhas Concert to earn his first pay cheque of Rs 50 to Badshah of Bollywood is moving

Khan's career started out little, with him taking on odd jobs here and there before entering the acting industry. It's interesting to note that he worked at a Pankaj Udhas concert to receive his first payday.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 11:30
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan, often known as the Badshah of Bollywood with a successful career spanning decades, has made an everlasting mark on the film industry. His rise to worldwide fame is a well-known story, capped by two box-office triumphs in 2023 that brought him a great deal of income. However, Khan's career started out little, with him taking on odd jobs here and there before entering the acting industry. It's interesting to note that he worked at a Pankaj Udhas concert to receive his first payday.

Also read: Exclusive! "Jawan is a love letter from me to SRK sir" - Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan talked about an intriguing incident from the early stages of his career in an earlier interview. He disclosed that his first income, a mere Rs 50, came from work as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert. With the money he earned from this ushering job, Khan went on an amazing trip to Agra. He made the most of the chance to see the breathtaking beauty of the Taj Mahal during this journey.

Regarding his professional work, Shah Rukh Khan is set to captivate viewers once more with his new movie, Dunki, building on the triumphs of hit films such as Pathaan and Jawan. Working with renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for the first time, this project has an ensemble cast with important characters played by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

The film's story examines the lives of those who use the illegal immigration strategy known as "Donkey Flight," focusing on the difficulties they encounter while trying to go back home. Set for a December 22 theatrical release in accordance with the holiday season, Dunki is expected to face off against the much-awaited Prabhas movie Salaar.

Also read: Must Read! Jawan’s composer Anirudh Ravichander to marry rumored lady love Keerthy Suresh? Latter’s father reacts

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Atlee Vijay Sethupathi Deepika Padukone Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 11:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: What! Reyansh reveals about the MMS incident in front of Jay's parents
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Really! When Shah Rukh Khan revealed romancing 21 year old Deepika Padukone made him feel like a ‘stalker uncle’
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan, who recently turned 58 has been one of the biggest stars of the country. His stardom is not...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Oh no! Reyansh's madness leaves Aaradhna embarrassed
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
What! When Twinkle Khanna lost her cool on Naseeruddin Shah for calling Rajesh Khanna a ‘Poor actor’
MUMBAI : Rajesh Khanna was an actor who needed no introduction in the Hindi film industry. His films like Bawarchi,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Bajirao proposes Savi, Ishaan fumes in anger
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will soon showcase a high voltage drama.The show starring Shakti...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Savi’s graffiti art blackens letting her out of the competition
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Deepika
Really! When Shah Rukh Khan revealed romancing 21 year old Deepika Padukone made him feel like a ‘stalker uncle’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Deepika
Really! When Shah Rukh Khan revealed romancing 21 year old Deepika Padukone made him feel like a ‘stalker uncle’
Rajesh Khanna
What! When Twinkle Khanna lost her cool on Naseeruddin Shah for calling Rajesh Khanna a ‘Poor actor’
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Unbelievable! Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and others rejected THIS movie, later became the most successful film of the year by winning 4 National Awards with only a Rs 16 budget
Juhi Chawla
What! Did you know? Juhi Chawla tagged Manoj Bajpayee 'Too Poor’ to play the role of Quizmaster'? Netizens compare her with Parineeti Chopra
Madhavan
Must read! R Madhavan reveals how films have done well in which he was 'sleepwalking'
Namashi
Must read! Actor Namashi Chakraborty reveals how people only talk about his father, Mithun Chakraborty, and not mother Yogita Baali