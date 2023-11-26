Unbelievable! Shah Rukh Khan's journey from an usher at Pankaj Udhas Concert to earn his first pay cheque of Rs 50 to Badshah of Bollywood is moving

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan, often known as the Badshah of Bollywood with a successful career spanning decades, has made an everlasting mark on the film industry. His rise to worldwide fame is a well-known story, capped by two box-office triumphs in 2023 that brought him a great deal of income. However, Khan's career started out little, with him taking on odd jobs here and there before entering the acting industry. It's interesting to note that he worked at a Pankaj Udhas concert to receive his first payday.

Also read: Exclusive! "Jawan is a love letter from me to SRK sir" - Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan talked about an intriguing incident from the early stages of his career in an earlier interview. He disclosed that his first income, a mere Rs 50, came from work as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert. With the money he earned from this ushering job, Khan went on an amazing trip to Agra. He made the most of the chance to see the breathtaking beauty of the Taj Mahal during this journey.

Regarding his professional work, Shah Rukh Khan is set to captivate viewers once more with his new movie, Dunki, building on the triumphs of hit films such as Pathaan and Jawan. Working with renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for the first time, this project has an ensemble cast with important characters played by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

The film's story examines the lives of those who use the illegal immigration strategy known as "Donkey Flight," focusing on the difficulties they encounter while trying to go back home. Set for a December 22 theatrical release in accordance with the holiday season, Dunki is expected to face off against the much-awaited Prabhas movie Salaar.

Also read: Must Read! Jawan’s composer Anirudh Ravichander to marry rumored lady love Keerthy Suresh? Latter’s father reacts

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla