Unstoppable with pathbreaking content, Ritesh Sidhwani charts glorious five years in the industry; 6th year full of Toofaan and KGF 2 bonanza!

MUMBAI: Ritesh Sidhwani is a producer who brings to us tremendously substantial and pathbreaking content. His triumph in the Indian film industry is emphasized by every project he brings to the audience. The producer’s films receive critical acclaim from the audience and critics alike. The films also do extraordinarily well at the box office. Let’s look at some of the films which marks Ritesh's triumphant last 5 years. Also, as we gear up and look forward to his sixth year where he brings the Toofaan and KGF chapter 2 bonanza!

Dil Dhadakne Do was produced by Ritesh alongside Farhan Akhtar. It is a comedy drama story where on the occasion of their 30th anniversary, a couple invite their family and friends on a cruise. However, on the journey, they learn many life lessons and change for the better. The film won several accolades among the cast members and earned a total of jaw-dropping 1.45 billion worldwide.

The amazing duo of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani produced Rock On 2 as well. Rock On 2 was a musical drama where the protagonist decides to host a grand charity concert along with the rest of the members of Magik, a rock band. However, the constant opposition from the local authorities creates hurdles in their pursuit. Ritesh got us this much awaited sequel that rocked quite literally.

Ritesh Sidhwani produced Raees alongside Farhan Akhtar and Gauri Khan under their banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment. This action crime film follows a threat that looms over bootlegger Raees Alam and his business after ACP Majmudar decides to get the better of him. In order to survive and keep his trade thriving, Raees overcomes these obstacles.

Ritesh collaborates with other excellent producers a lot of times to bring us awe-striking content in the cinemas. However, the producer also dabbles in producing web series. Inside Edge was a web series that Ritesh produced which was based on the backdrop of what goes around the cricket matches.

Ritesh also produced web series Mirzapur which tells the story of two brothers, who get caught up in a world of drugs, guns and violence. The latest web series Ritesh produced alongside his stupendous production house Excel entertainment was Made in Heaven. Made in heaven shined light upon the reality behind big fat Indian weddings, following two wedding planners.

We can see that most of the films and web series have a fascinating plot but also do remarkably well commercially. This proves that Ritesh is one of the producers who is shifting the approach of theIndian film industry towards a more content driven approach.

Ritesh also produced Gold, Fukrey returns, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and KGF Chapter 1 in these last 5 years which were all hits as well. The list of fantastic movies produced by Ritesh just go on and on!

Ritesh's phenomenal production house Excel Entertainment has a host of projects lined up this year like Toofaan which will star Farhan Akhtar in a fictional story of a boxer, and KGF Chapter 2 which is an installment to the previously hit KGF Chapter 1 starring South star Yash. Ritesh's movie's this year will surely hit the Indian film industry with a bang and leave us with some explosive entertainment.