Upcoming! Director Dhwani Gautam shares a picture of his untitled project featuring Maniesh Paul, Esha Gupta and more, read to know more

Director Dhwani Gautam has shared a picture of the cast and the fans are really excited. However, the picture doesn’t mention the name of the project yet and it’s still untitled.
Dhwani Gautam

MUMBAI :Indeed actor and host Maniesh Paul is one of the most loved personalities we have in the Hindi film industry, with his superb comic timings while hosting and few acting projects he has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans.

On the other hand actress Esha Gupta has been one of the major head turners from B Town, with her acting and her sizzling looks to her hot pictures and fashion sense she has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over. Indeed, she always manages to make our head turn with her posts and her movies. 

Also read - Fresh pairing alert! Maniesh Paul and Esha Gupta are all set to for a project

Earlier, we had reported of their picture going viral where we saw Maniesh Paul and Esha Gupta stepping into a new project. The picture grabbed a lot of attention and made the fans curious to know about the project they are going to collaborate with.

Check out the picture below:

In the picture we can see Maniesh Paul and Esha Gupta along with Kunal Roy Kapur, Sonia Rathee, actor Zakir Hussain, and Hardik Sangani.

While the title is still not revealed, it will be exciting to see how the project turns out to be.

Also read - Really! Katrina Kaif pregnant? Actress covers her belly with dupatta, watch viral video

Are you excited for this upcoming project?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

About Author

