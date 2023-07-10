Upcoming! Director Dhwani Gautam shares a picture of his untitled project featuring Maniesh Paul, Esha Gupta and more, read to know more

MUMBAI :Indeed actor and host Maniesh Paul is one of the most loved personalities we have in the Hindi film industry, with his superb comic timings while hosting and few acting projects he has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans.

On the other hand actress Esha Gupta has been one of the major head turners from B Town, with her acting and her sizzling looks to her hot pictures and fashion sense she has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over. Indeed, she always manages to make our head turn with her posts and her movies.

Earlier, we had reported of their picture going viral where we saw Maniesh Paul and Esha Gupta stepping into a new project. The picture grabbed a lot of attention and made the fans curious to know about the project they are going to collaborate with.

Now, we are here with another update about the project. Director Dhwani Gautam has shared a picture of the cast and the fans are really excited. However, the picture doesn’t mention the name of the project yet and it’s still untitled.

Check out the picture below:

In the picture we can see Maniesh Paul and Esha Gupta along with Kunal Roy Kapur, Sonia Rathee, actor Zakir Hussain, and Hardik Sangani.

While the title is still not revealed, it will be exciting to see how the project turns out to be.

Are you excited for this upcoming project?

