Upcoming OTT series March 2024: Maharani 3, The Great Indian Kapil Show and more exciting series you need to watch

Maharani

MUMBAI: So February has ended and we got to watch some amazing OTT series, however, it’s not over yet as the month of March also has a lot to offer. Earlier, we got to watch OTT series like Aarya s3: Part 2, Poacher, Killer Soup and many more.

Now with March entering, we already got to watch releases like Maamla Legal Hai and Sunflower Season 2. Let’s take a look at all the OTT movies and series that will be released this month. Check out the list below:

Eagle

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, this movie features South superstar Ravi Teja along with Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaram and Vinay Rai. The movie was a theatrical release and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime from 2nd March. The movie is about a journalist who investigates government cover-up and unexpectedly finds out about an assassin.

Hanu-Man

Directed by Prashanth Varma, the movie stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai. The movie released on 12th January in theatres and will be available to stream in Telugu on Zee5 from 2nd March. However, the Hindi version will be available to stream from 8th march. The movie was loved by the audience and the VFX was very much appreciated.

Maharani s3 (OTT) – 7th March

Directed by Saurabh Bhave, the makers have given us 2 successful seasons and are now coming back with the 3rd season where Rani, played by Huma Qureshi, will come back to take revenge for her husband’s death. The series will be available to stream on SonyLIV from 7th march.

Merry Christmas (OTT release) – 8th March

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this movie showed a unique pairing of Vijay Sethupathy and Katrina Kaif. The movie was released in the month of January and was loved by the audiences. The movie was about two strangers who meet on a Christmas Eve but their romantic meeting later turns into a nightmare. The movie will be available to stream on Netflix from 8th March.

Showtime (OTT) – 8th March

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, this series features Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz and many more great actors. The series shows the ugly real side that exists in the world of entertainment, behind the cameras. The series will be available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from 8th March.

Murder Mubarak (OTT) – 15th March

Directed by Homi Adajania, this movie will mark the comeback of Karisma Kapoor and will also feature other actors like Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripathi. This is a comedy mystery movie that will be available to stream on Netflix from 15th March.

Ae Watan Mere Watan (OTT) – 21st March

Directed by Kannan Iyer, this movie features Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The movie shows the story of a girl who became an important part of the freedom fight of Indian independence. The movie also features Darab Farooqui and Emraan Hashmi and will be available to stream on Amazon prime from 21st March.

Fighter (OTT release) – 21st March

Directed by Siddharth Anand, this movie features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie was released in theatres on 25th January and the movie gave tribute to the Indian Air Force officers. The movie will be available to stream on Netflix from 21st March.

The Great Indian Kapil Show (OTT) – 30th March

After a break, Kapil Sharma is coming back with his comedy show. This time, Kapil Sharma will be making his OTT debut with his upcoming Netflix show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. After a long time, we will once again get to watch Sunil Grover joining the Kapil Sharma team. The series will be available to stream on Netflix from 30th March.

These are the OTT series and movies which will be released this month and we are sure you are going to love a lot of them.

Tell us which movie or series you are waiting for, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

