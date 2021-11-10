UPDATE! Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh’s Bob Biswas takes the OTT route?

MUMBAI: Nine years ago, Vidya Balan appeared in one of the most effective and impactful mystery thrillers ever to come out of Bollywood, Kahaani. The film emerged as a commercial and critical success earning several accolades including three National Film Awards and almost a clean sweep of Best Actress award for Vidya in all major award ceremonies. In 2019, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment announced a spin-off of the film on the character Bob Biswas, titled the same.

Abhishek Bachchan was brought on board as the titular character alongside Chitrangda Singh. The film went on floors in January 2020 in Kolkata and was wrapped up in December the same year after facing some delays due to the Covid pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Now, it seems that the makers have finalised on a release plan for the film as well.

According to a recent report in a tabloid, even though the theatres have opened countrywide, Bob Biswas is taking the direct-to-OTT route. The film will be streaming on Zee5. The makers are currently discussing the release date reportedly after locking the deal.

The film will be Abhishek’s second OTT outing after The Big Bull last year, which emerged as a success on the medium. The actor has undergone physical transformation for his role in Bob Biswas whereas the character of his leading lady Chitrangda is still being kept under wraps.

Bob Biswas is written by Kahaani’s director Sujoy Ghosh and marks the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, and Gaurav Verma.

