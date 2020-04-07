Urvashi Rautela attempts the trending #Gendaphoolchallenge for Jacqueline Fernandez

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautel Urvashi Rautela made her debut in 2013 with actor Sunny Deol in the film Singh Saab: The Great. After this, she gained a lot of popularity for her dancing skills, exceptional fitness, and fashion sense. And now the actress is putting this self-quarantine time to good use. The actress has taken up the trending TikTok dance challenge and supporting her Best friend Jacqueline Fernandes. As the challenge has been attempted by many celebrities, Urvashi showed her incredible dance skills, and we couldn't get our eyes off her.

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela is spending time in the quarantine period by doing household chores and doing workouts. Along with this, Urvashi has shared a Dance video, in which she is dancing on the song "Genda Phool" of Badshah-Jacqueline Fernandez who are too close to each other. With this, in the video, She was seen wearing a yellow Anarkali kurta paired with a black and white palazzo, and it wasn't it as she completed her look with a wide yellow glare performing the hook step of the number. "Genda Phool" is a groovy song with a folk twist. The song is a recreation of an old Bengali hit sung by Swapna Chakraborty.

https://vm.tiktok.com/tgbXeM/

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film Pagalpanti. The film also featured Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz in the pivotal roles. Urvashi Rautela's upcoming comedy-drama film Virgin Bhanupriya features Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the screens on June 12, 2020.