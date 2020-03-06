News

Urvashi Rautela cancels event in Greece due to COVID-19

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2020 12:52 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela has cancelled her event in Athens, Greece due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Urvashi, who represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant, was supposed to perform at a grand wedding in Athens, Greece.

Till March 5, mainland China reported 139 new cases, up from 119 a day earlier, as well as 31 new deaths. More than 92,000 people globally have tested positive and 3,100 have died.

The number of confirmed cases outside China were reported in South Korea (5,766), Italy (3,089), Iran (2,922), Japan (1,023, including 706 on Diamond Princess), France (285), Germany (262), the US (154), Spain (151), Singapore (112), Hong Kong (104), the UK (85), Kuwait (56), Norway (56), Australia (52), Malaysia (50), Bahrain (49), Thailand (47), Taiwan (42), Switzerland (37), Canada (33), Sweden (32), Austria (29), India (29), the UAE (27), Iraq (26), Netherlands (24), Belgium (23), Iceland (16), Vietnam (16), Lebanon (13), Oman (12), Algeria (12), San Marino (10), Israel (10), Macau (10), Croatia (nine), Greece (eight), Qatar (eight), Finland (seven), Ecuador (seven), Ireland (six), Mexico (five), Pakistan (five), Czech Republic (five), Russia (four), Senegal (four), Romania (four), Portugal (four), Belarus (four), Philippines (three), Azerbaijan (three), New Zealand (three), Georgia (three), Brazil (two), Indonesia (two), Slovenia (two), Hungary (two), Estonia (two), Egypt (two), and one each in Poland, Latvia, Nigeria, Dominican Republic, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Luxembourg, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Andorra, Jordan, Tunisia, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Armenia, Argentina and Chile, according to figures issued by the South China Morning Post.

The deaths outside China were recorded in Italy (107), Iran (92), South Korea (35), Japan (12), the US (11), France (four), Hong Kong (two), Australia (two), Spain (one), San Marino (one), Taiwan (one), Thailand (one) and the Philippines (one).

Tags Urvashi Rautela Miss Universe TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
05 Mar 2020 08:02 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kunal Karan Kapoor talks about his comeback on the web, upcoming projects, and more
Kunal Karan Kapoor talks about his comeback on... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Mar 2020 07:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Kundali Bhagya | Holi Special | Karan-Preeta’s dance number in Rang Malang
On Location: Kundali Bhagya | Holi Special |... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here