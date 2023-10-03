Urvashi Rautela Overtakes Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan by being the most-followed celebrity on Instagram with 62.8 Million Followers

Urvashi

MUMBAI : Urvashi Rautela, who is the youngest Bollywood superstar and is currently the talk of the Bollywood industry.  Urvashi Rautela is the girl who’s got a handle on her global fame and international brand. With 62.8 million followers on Instagram, she’s the most followed Asian actress on social media. She is one of the most loved celebrities globally. She has become a force to reckon with internationally.

Well, Urvashi has now become the most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram. She has beaten the followers of Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and among other B-Town stars to bag the top spot with 62.8 million followers on the popular social media platform which makes her the reigning Bollywood beauty on Instagram. 

She has left behind Anushka Sharma with 62.5M, to the list also gets added Kriti Sanon with 52.9 M, Disha Patani with 56.9 M and then Sara Ali Khan comes in at 41.7 M, Kiara Advani by 29 M followed by Ananya Panday at 24.3 M. Janhvi Kapoor with 21.2 M. 

Talking over the Male category she has left behind the Bhaijan of bollywood Salman Khan with 59 M, Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan with 45 M followers, Varun Dhawan with 45.4M, Ranveer Singh with 43.2 M, Kartik Aaryan with 28.3 M, 

Indeed, this is a great achievement for Urvashi because she has acclaimed this with her hard work and dedication, and her fans couldn’t be proud of this talented beauty.
 

