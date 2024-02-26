From Urvashi Rautela to Priyanka Chopra & Alia Bhatt: Meet India's highest-paid actresses who are ruling hearts

MUMBAI : Gone are those days when there were sob stories of women not getting paid at par with the male actor. Today, it's all about your individual credibility and well, if it is super strong, as an actress, you get paid handsomely, more often than not, even more than your male counterpart. In an industry that's primarily dominated by male superiority and force, building your own strong base is no easy task. Very few actresses in the country actually have that ability and star power to push a film sole on their own shoulders and make things count. Well, that's why, the very few who do that successfully and have that kind of popularity get paid accordingly as well. So today, we are all set to take you through the earning pattern of India's top 3 highest-paid actresses. Check out the list below:

Urvashi Rautela: She's in the Indian film industry's youngest superstar and also the youngest to be featured in Forbes Top 10. She's got a massive fan following globally with more than 70.3 million followers on Instagram and no wonder, she's a global icon. As per sources, Urvashi charges in between a whopping range of 35-50 crores per film, which is more than anyone in the business and by a fair margin. No wonder, she's a massive empire and net worth of 550 crores. Everything that she's earned today is the result of her hard work and efforts without any industry Godfather and hence, she deserves every bit of it.

Priyanka Chopra: She is also someone who has started from scratch and has made things count in India as well as abroad.. However, as far as remuneration is concerned, she's slightly behind Urvashi as she charges in between 14-40 crores per film. However, that's still a tempting and big amount for an actress of her calibre and no wonder her fans love her.

Alia Bhatt: Last but certainly not the least, we have to talk about Alia Bhatt in this case. The 'Gangubai' actress comes third in the list of highest-paid actresses as she's just behind Urvashi Rautela and Priyanka Chopra in this very special list. Alia Bhatt reportedly charged between 10-20 crores per movie and well, going by her age and experience, that's still a good amount, and a lot more than many modern-day male stars as well. Good and credible stuff indeed.

Well, kudos to Urvashi Rautela, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for leading the way and showing with full force that 'girl power' is truly the way forward. Here's hoping that they continue to inspire with their incredible work and win hearts effortlessly. Stay tuned for more updates.



