Urvashi Rautela’s 24-Carat Gold Hair Blow Dryer for her blockbuster Vigdiyan Heeran with Yoyo honey singh revealed

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela, Bollywood's youngest global superstar who's also the highest-paid superstar to be featured in Forbes Top 10 is presently winning hearts all over the globe. She has a massive Instagram following of more than 70.3 million, a lot more than the 'Khan trinity' of Bollywood and pretty much at par with the likes of PM Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli. As the highest-paid actress in the country, she's managed to create a staggering net worth of 550 crores, and that's an incredible achievement to have at such a young age. From her winning Miss Universe judge and a frontline Bollywood superstar who's also killing it big time in Hollywood as well, she's truly made her way to the top, all thanks to her bravado and indomitable spirit.

As far as accessories and lifestyle are concerned, Urvashi has managed to bless herself with a swanky and luxurious lifestyle and without any element of doubt, she deserves every bit of it. Talking about lifestyle and swanky accessories, one of Urvashi's latest revelations is going viral for all the right reasons. In one of her latest posts on her social media handle, Urvashi is seen using a super expensive and luxurious 24-Carat Gold Hair Blow Dryer to pamper her haircare. Seeing the same, fans have finally gotten an idea about the secret of Urvashi's beautiful fluffy hair. In case you missed seeing the video before, here's your golden opportunity to see and admire the same. Here you go -

On the work front, apart from Love Dose 2.0 with Yo Yo Honey Singh, global Indian superstar Urvashi Rautela has massive projects like Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, 'NBK109' with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, 'Baap' (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, Black Rose. Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will be seen in an International music video and the actress will also be essaying the role of Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic. Apart from that, she will also be seen playing the role of a college politician in her next movie titled 'JNU'. Along with that, there's also a very special music video with Jason Derulo & many more. Stay tuned for more updates.