Urvashi Rautela talks about her pan-India debut film 'The Legend'

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 16:45
MUMBAI : Actress Urvashi Rautela is making her pan-India debut with the film 'The Legend'.

The actress is over-the-moon and said that the film is about romance, humour, action, and plot twists.

Expressing excitement for her film, Urvashi stated, "At last! My goal of becoming a pan-Indian actress was realised with the launch of the trailer for my pan-India release film, which is all about romance, humour, action, and plot twists abound throughout the movie."

She added: "With its stunning surroundings, vibrant music, comedic tunes, and necessary social message, it is a big-budget mainstream entertainment."

Urvashi will be seen playing a "microbiologist and IITian in the movie".

"The movie will also convey a message about the educational system. I appreciate everyone's kindness and genuine affection they have showed me for my movie."

Latest Video