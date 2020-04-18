Urvashi Rautela's wedding anthem Song "Beat Pe Thumka" from the movie Virgin Bhanupriya is finally out!

MUMBAI: Who doesn't love a big, fat Indian wedding? And nothing adds more life to a wedding than a party where people dance to crazy Bollywood music! In fact, people all around the world are opting for Indian style weddings replete with Indian costumes, bands, and music. Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela announced the release of her new song Beat Pe Thumka from Virgin Bhanupriya.

https://youtu.be/uA_hJNRDQU8

After the sexy moves in the chartbuster 'Kangna Vilayati,' one will be amazed to see her in a contemporary avatar with classical touches for next ‘Beat Pe Thumka’. Set in the backdrop of Urvashi Rautela's character’s wedding, ‘Beat Pe Thumka’ is a perfect dance number for marriage. The song captures the essence of a lavish over-the-top wedding with its own share of dance and revelries. It shows that she was wearing a traditional light blue lehenga with golden bangles, thick anklets, chains, jhumkas, and chandbalis-like a quintessential North Indian bride. This can be now called as years Wedding anthem.

The song is sung by Jyotica Tangri written by Alokik Rahi and Amjad Nadeem. Virgin Bhanupriya is a women centric movie. The story is about the young generation, their love life, and also the relationship between their families. It is a romantic comedy family entertainer, opposite Urvashi Rautela there will five guys who will be seen in the movie and one of them is Gautam Gulati. The movie is directed by Ajay Lohan, and because of the lockdown, we may have to wait and see how the release goes on. Before this song, two more song was release that is "Dil Apni Hadon Se" and "Kangna Vilayati". After Hate Story 4 this is Urvahsi Rautela's second women centric film Virgin Bhanupriya which will be going to release soon.