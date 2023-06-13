Utkarsh Sharma opens up on ‘Gadar 2’ teaser to be attached to 'Adipurush!

MUMBAI :Utkarsh Sharma won the hearts of the audience nationwide with his adorable presence over 20 years ago when he appeared as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's son in the blockbuster ‘Gadar’, helmed by Anil Sharma. Now, over 2 decades later, the actor is all set to revive his character but this time in a leading capacity for the film's sequel ‘Gadar 2’ which is already one of the most anticipated releases of this year.

The teaser of ‘Gadar 2’ launched recently broke the internet and a created a gadar of sorts, with Sunny Deol back as Tara Singh, brilliant narrative, mind-blowing action and impactful dialogues. No wonder, the audience is eagerly awaiting with huge anticipation to see the drama and action unfold on the big screen, as much as Utkarsh.

Talking about the big development of ‘Gadar 2’ teaser attached to this week's magnum opus release, ‘Adipurush’ releasing in over 6000 plus screens, Utkarsh says, "The teaser of 'Gadar 2' has been unanimously loved and appreciated by the audience and it has been trending on the social media ever since it's launch. Since 'Adipurush' has got such a wide release, the movie buffs will enjoy watching the teaser of 'Gadar 2' once again on the big screen as well".



‘Gadar 2’ sees the return of the lead cast of Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh with Anil Sharma coming back as the director. The movie is scheduled to release on 11th August, 2023.