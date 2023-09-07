Utkarsh Sharma takes Urdu lessons for Gadar 2!

MUMBAI : In 2001, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel gave one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. While the film itself became a cult classic, there was one little person who made a special place in the audience's heart, Utkarsh Sharma. As a child artist, Utkarsh played Sunny and Ameesha's son in the film. And 22 years later, as the film returns with a sequel Gadar 2, the actor is returning too, this time as a leading man. 

Utkarsh is carrying the responsibility of taking forward a huge legacy and he is leaving no stone unturned to leave a long lasting impact. The film has been shot in Lucknow which also forms its backdrop and going by the script, Utkarsh had to learn Urdu for a month in order to get the right diction for his character. And he put in all his efforts to get that right.

To do that, the makers hired veteran and renowned Urdu tutor-actor Shaukat Mirza on set during the shooting process. During breaks, Utkarsh used to sit with Mirza and learn Urdu dialogues and more importantly, their right pronunciation.

Talking about that experience, Utkarsh says, “Gadar 2 is a big film not just for me but for everyone involved. The 2001 film has the emotions of millions of Indians attached to it, thus if we are taking that legacy forward, we have to do this with utmost sincerity. Considering the backdrop of the film my character's primary language is Punjabi but he has to speak in Urdu as well, which couldn't go wrong. It was important to me that I learn the language and its diction with utmost honesty and I hope that it has come out on the screen as well. I can't wait for the audience to see the film and get their honest feedback.”

The teaser of Gadar 2 was launched recently and it broke the internet, creating a gadar of sorts. With Sunny Deol back as Tara Singh, a brilliant narrative, mind-blowing action and impactful dialogues, no wonder, the audience is eagerly awaiting with huge anticipation to see the drama and action unfold on the big screen. Gadar 2 sees the return of the lead cast of Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh with Anil Sharma coming back as the director. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on 11th August, 2023.


 

