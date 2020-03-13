News

Vaani: I had a blessed 2019 with 'War'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2020 04:30 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor, who is now gearing up for her next "Shamshera", says she had a blessed 2019 with "War" becoming one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

"I had a blessed 2019 with War becoming one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. I was fortunate enough to be a part of this film that created so many box office records and entertained the whole of India," Vaani said.

She added that the film gave her an opportunity to shine.

"Even though I had a small but very meaningful role in the scheme of things. I'm glad people really appreciated how I played my character and I'm thankful for all the wishes and compliments," Vaani added.

Tags Vaani Kapoor Shamshera Befikre Shuddh Desi Romance TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
12 Mar 2020 09:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TC RIDDLE CHALLENGE I Kay Kay Menon, Sayami Kher and Muzammil Ibrahim take up TV Bhujo Toh Jano
TC RIDDLE CHALLENGE I Kay Kay Menon, Sayami Kher... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here