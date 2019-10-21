News

Vaani Kapoor: Ranveer, Sushant have good bodies

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Oct 2019 02:44 PM

Actress Vaani Kapoor says her "Befikre" co-star Ranveer Singh and "Shuddh Desi Romance" co-star Sushant Singh Rajput really have good bodies.

The actress made the confession when she appeared on the VOOT show, "Work It Up".

When host Sophie Choudry asked her to choose between Ranveer and Sushant, Vaani said: "Oh God! Ye comparison."

"I think both of them must be putting in equal amount of hard work and I feel both have really good bodies," she added.

During the segment "Getting Light with Electrolyte", Sophie picked up a chit for Vaani which read: "I won't shop for a year if I find my true love".

"You're a shopaholic and I know it. So, if you find true love, you will not shop for one year," Sophie asked.

To which Vaani said: "Yeah! I can do this... 'Itna self-control hai mujh mein'. (I have that much self-control)."

On the work front, Vaani is enjoying the successful run of her recent release "War". She will soon be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in "Shamshera".

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer, Sushant, good bodies, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
21 Oct 2019 04:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arhaan Khan on his link-up rumours with Rashami Desai
Arhaan Khan on his link-up rumours with Rashami... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Oct 2019 08:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Who do you think would leave the Bigg Boss 13 house this week?
Who do you think would leave the Bigg Boss 13... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Chhavi Mittal
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Gaurav Chopra
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh

past seven days