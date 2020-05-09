News

'Vaaste' singer Nikhil D'souza's EP with twin-track out

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2020 07:00 AM

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Nikhil Dsouza has unveiled his latest EP, "People", which features a twin-track sung in English and Hindi.

The EP follows his single, "Sitaare" released in September last year.

" 'People' is simply about all of us, with a strong message of love and peace. I felt this thought was powerful, and most relevant in current times, so this definitely needed to transcend language," said Nikhil.

"That's when I decided to make a second version with the hope that this universal language of music will bring us together. After all #WeAreOnlyPeople, and to quote a line from the song, 'we all gotta breathe the same air, underneath the skin that we wear'," he added.

In the pipeline is a music video and a campaign titled #PeopleSupportPeople to drive positivity and spread messages of love and kindness.

The English lyrics have been penned by Nikhil, Jonathan Quarmby and Neil Ormandy.

Pinky Poonawala, on the other hand, has written the Hindi lyrics with additional lyrics by Akshit VS and Akash Shukla.

Meanwhile, Nikhil's previous song with singer Dhvani Bhanushali, "Vaaste", was announced the top song of 2019, by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), an organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

Nikhil has also given some Bollywood hit songs like "Shaam" and "Mere bina".

SoURCE : IANS 

Tags Nikhil D'souza Neil Ormandy Akshit Akash Shukla Dhvani Bhanushali Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Television actors soaked in the spirit of Ramadan

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here