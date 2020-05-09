'Vaaste' singer Nikhil D'souza's EP with twin-track out

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Nikhil Dsouza has unveiled his latest EP, "People", which features a twin-track sung in English and Hindi.

The EP follows his single, "Sitaare" released in September last year.

" 'People' is simply about all of us, with a strong message of love and peace. I felt this thought was powerful, and most relevant in current times, so this definitely needed to transcend language," said Nikhil.

"That's when I decided to make a second version with the hope that this universal language of music will bring us together. After all #WeAreOnlyPeople, and to quote a line from the song, 'we all gotta breathe the same air, underneath the skin that we wear'," he added.

In the pipeline is a music video and a campaign titled #PeopleSupportPeople to drive positivity and spread messages of love and kindness.

The English lyrics have been penned by Nikhil, Jonathan Quarmby and Neil Ormandy.

Pinky Poonawala, on the other hand, has written the Hindi lyrics with additional lyrics by Akshit VS and Akash Shukla.

Meanwhile, Nikhil's previous song with singer Dhvani Bhanushali, "Vaaste", was announced the top song of 2019, by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), an organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

Nikhil has also given some Bollywood hit songs like "Shaam" and "Mere bina".

SoURCE : IANS