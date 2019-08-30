News

Varun, Abhishek play gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2019 08:49 PM

MUMBAI: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar treated fans with a special video in which he is seen playing gully cricket with Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan, on the occasion of National Sports Day on Thursday.

"It's always good to mix work with play. Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot and was pleasantly surprised with Varun dropping by along with Abhishek who joined us for some time," Sachin captioned the video.

From the video, it is clearly visible how much fun the trio had while playing the sport with each other.

For Abhishek, it was his dream to play with the Master Blaster Sachin.

He commented: "Been trying to control my excitement since yesterday.... A dream come true! Thank you for not smacking my ball out of the park."

Like Abhishek, Varun could not resist his excitement and shared his fan moment with Sachin on social media.

"#SportPlayingNation, what a brilliant initiative this is sir. Had a lot of fun running into you that day sir," Varun tweeted.

Not only this, Sachin and Varun made a video in which they discussed about the importance of fitness and lauded PM Narendra Modi for launching 'Fit India Movement'.

Source: IANS

Tags > Sachin Tendulkar, Cricket, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, National Sports Day, Master Blaster Sachin,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
30 Aug 2019 08:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke I WHAT!? Kuhu to kill Mishti
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke I WHAT!? Kuhu to kill... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
30 Aug 2019 08:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Choti Sardarni I Major drama to unfold in Meher-Sarabjit's life
Choti Sardarni I Major drama to unfold in Meher-... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh

past seven days