Varun and Shraddha had a crush on each other and were gonna date one another...

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan undoubtedly share a sizzling chemistry and the duo has been working hard for their upcoming film -

Street Dancer 3D. The two are currently on a promotional spree for the same.



The two are bust promoting the movie rigorously and recently they graced the reality show Dance Plus 5. The had a good time on the show, but what surprised the fans was that Varun went down his knees and expressed his love for Shraddha in Shah Rukh Khan’s Andaaz and said: This is a long time ago, but I had a huge crush on Shraddha.



Now on the show the duo make a shocking revelation, which clearly hints their love for each other, where the two confessed that they had

a crush on each other when there were little but did nothing about it. Varun said to a leading entertainment portal that the movie’s story is

similar to their childhood story, as Initially, there were inter-school problems and rivalry but there was some hidden fondness

as well



The 32-year-old actor further revealed that the fondness was mutual, they never acted on it. When prodded about why he did not express his

feelings to Shraddha he said We were too young, I didn’t understand it.



Well if they would have confessed then today they would be a couple.