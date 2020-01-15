News

Varun and Shraddha had a crush on each other and were gonna date one another...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2020 10:21 PM

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan undoubtedly share a sizzling chemistry and the duo has been working hard for their upcoming film -
Street Dancer 3D. The two are currently on a promotional spree for the same.

The two are bust promoting the movie rigorously and recently they graced the reality show Dance Plus 5. The had a good time on the show, but what surprised the fans was that Varun went down his knees and expressed his love for Shraddha in Shah Rukh Khan’s Andaaz and said: This is a long time ago, but I had a huge crush on Shraddha.

Now on the show the duo make a shocking revelation, which clearly hints their love for each other, where the two confessed that they had
a crush on each other when there were little but did nothing about it. Varun said to a leading entertainment portal that the movie’s story is
similar to their childhood story, as Initially, there were inter-school problems and rivalry but there was some hidden fondness
as well

The 32-year-old actor further revealed that the fondness was mutual, they never acted on it. When prodded about why he did not express his
feelings to Shraddha he said We were too young, I didn’t understand it.

Well if they would have confessed then today they would be a couple.

Tags > Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Andaaz, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
15 Jan 2020 09:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Namish Taneja and Meera Deosthale celebrate Vidya’s successful 100 episodes with TellyChakkar
Namish Taneja and Meera Deosthale celebrate Vidya... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
15 Jan 2020 09:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal-Madhurima get violent towards eachother | Vishal to walk-off out of BB 13?
Vishal-Madhurima get violent towards eachother |... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days