News

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma holiday in Switzerland with their respective better halves

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Dec 2019 08:33 PM

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are currently in Switzerland with their respective partners Natasha Dalal and Virat Kohli. Enjoying their much-needed break, the celebs are calling in the New Year in style amidst the snow-clad mountains of Gstaad.

Varun Dhawan, earlier this weekend, also met Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor there, and it looks like Switzerland is going to have a Bolly-good weekend.

While they were separately posting pictures, they managed to take time out for a quick Sui Dhaaga reunion as they posed for a group selfie.

Currently, Varun is busy promoting his forthcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. It is helmed by Remo D’ Souza and hits the theatres on January 24, 2020.

Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero. The movie also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Tags > Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Switzerland, Natasha Dalal, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sui Dhaaga, Dancer 3D, Remo D’ Souza, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
30 Dec 2019 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sid-Ishani moments from the sets of Sanjivani
Sid-Ishani moments from the sets of Sanjivani | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
30 Dec 2019 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shiv and Siya's moment from Zee TV's Manmohini
Shiv and Siya's moment from Zee TV's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days