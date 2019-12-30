Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma holiday in Switzerland with their respective better halves

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are currently in Switzerland with their respective partners Natasha Dalal and Virat Kohli. Enjoying their much-needed break, the celebs are calling in the New Year in style amidst the snow-clad mountains of Gstaad.

Varun Dhawan, earlier this weekend, also met Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor there, and it looks like Switzerland is going to have a Bolly-good weekend.

While they were separately posting pictures, they managed to take time out for a quick Sui Dhaaga reunion as they posed for a group selfie.

Currently, Varun is busy promoting his forthcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. It is helmed by Remo D’ Souza and hits the theatres on January 24, 2020.

Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero. The movie also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.