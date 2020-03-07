Varun Dhawan and Natasha to marry in Jodhpur?

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan made his mark in Bollywood with movies like Badlapur, Judwaa 2, and Main Tera Hero. The actor is very well appreciated and accepted by the audience.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The film didn’t perform well at the box office but did manage to win the hearts of audiences with the dance quotient. Lately, Varun’s wedding with a long-time girlfriend, Natasha Dalal is the talk of the town.



Recently, there were rumours that Varun and Natasha have finalized Bangkok and will be exchanging their vows in this beautiful location, but now, with the coronavirus scare, it seems like they’re changing the venue and getting married in India. Yes, you read it right.

As per sources, the lovebirds are now moving their ceremonies to Jodhpur. They don’t want to take any risk with their or friends’ and family’s healths. Well, the spread of coronavirus is also increasing in India, and 30 cases have been reported till now. The government and residents of the country have been taking precautions and practicing strict hygiene.

Well, this isn’t the first time when a celebrity is getting married in Rajasthan. Priyanka Chopra Jonas got married to Nick Jonas in Jodhpur in 2018. Before that, Ambanis had their pre-wedding rituals in Udaipur where Beyonce performed. Almost all Bollywood celebrities attended it. We can’t wait for Varun and Natasha to say ‘I do’ in a picturesque wedding setting.