Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer trailer to come out on...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Dec 2019 06:10 PM

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' has been the talk of the town since the announcement. And now, the film is all set to hit the theatres. On Wednesday, the lead pair took to their respective social media handles to announce the trailer launch date of the film.

The trailer of the much-awaited movie will be launched on the 12th of December. Initially this movie was supposed to be done by Katrina Kaif but due to some reasons she opted out of the movie, and then Shraddha steeped into her feet.  The first two instalments of the movie was a huge commercial success and was loved by the critics and the audience.

The movie is the s the third instalment of the 'ABCD' franchise. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana Shakti Mohan and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the film will hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

