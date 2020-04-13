Varun Dhawan and Zoa Morani talk about the latter's Covid-19 experience

MUMBAI: The very talented and good looking Varun Dhawan went live on Instagram with actress and childhood friend Zoa Morani, who recently tested positive for novel Coronavirus. During their conversation, Zoa opened up on her experience, right from when she first developed the symptoms to her current routine in the hospital. Well, Varun Dhawan, too, made some shocking revelations. The actor said that a relative of his in the US has been diagnosed with the deadly virus and he is afraid that it’s too close to home at the moment.

Varun Dhawan also asserted how one doesn’t think about its severity until it happens to their close ones. 'It’s very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don’t take it seriously and understand the gravity of it,' said the actor. He also urged fans to take all the necessary precautions by following all the government protocols and stay indoors until the situation completely settles down.

Meanwhile, opening up on her daily routine, Zoa, in an interview with Mid Day, said, 'My daily routine in the hospital begins at 6 AM. I wake up, freshen up and do Pranayam. I also do a few exercises suggested by my doctor. The workout is followed by chai, and let me tell you, the hospital chai is really good. Then, I get on the phone with my family and we check on each other’s health.'

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE