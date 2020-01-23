Varun Dhawan performs in Umang 2020 without rehearsals

MUMBAI: One of the most awaited events, Umang – A Mumbai Police Welfare Fund’s Initiative, is all set to be telecast on Sony Entertainment Television on Sunday, 26th Jan. Helmed by Kapil Sharma and team, Umang 2020 promises to be a night to remember with the who’s who of Bollywood making their presence felt and taking the energy of the event a few notches higher with their dazzling performances.

This edition of Umang too saw the appearance of the biggest of Bollywood stars and the stage was set on fire by as they gave exuberant performances. Varun Dhawan rocked the stage with his performance yet again, but what shocked the audience was the story behind the preparations for his act. Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer is all set for release and the actor is understandably very busy with the promotions of his movie and hence couldn’t get the time to rehearse for his performance. However, he didn’t want to miss his chance to thank the Mumbai Police Force, and to show his appreciation to the police for the support and protection they provide. So, he decided to give a one-go performance for Umang 2020.

Speaking about his performance, Varun said, “I was travelling across India for the promotions of my upcoming film and thus, couldn’t get the time to rehearse. But I did not want to miss my performance for Umang as I wanted to show my gratitude to those who spend all their days protecting us and taking care of our well-being. So, I decided to go on the stage and give my best. It is my first one-shot performance and I was really nervous before it.”

The actor even dedicated a dialogue from his upcoming movie to the police. He said, “Chahe tere lab pe Waheguru da naam aave ya na aave ... lekin woh pal bhi ibadat da haunda hai jab tu kisi aur ke kaam aave” which means ‘It doesn't matter if the name of God is on your lips or not ... because even that moment is a moment of worship, when you help others’. After his performance, he even requested his Street Dancer co-star Shraddha to sing for the audience, post which Shraddha sang Sun sathiya, without any prior rehearsal.

The fifth edition of Umang – which is all set to light up our screens on Republic Day – was a star-studded evening as Bollywood made its presence felt with celebrities like Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Rani Mukherji, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others in attendance.