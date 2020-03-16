Varun Dhawan reveals next location, schedule of 'Bawaal' in social media video

'Bawaal' which stars Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is currently on the floors. This will be the first time when Varun and Janhvi will be working together. The makers of the film recently dropped a video of Varun Dhawan where the actor can be seen announcing the location of Bawaal's next schedule.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 11:00
movie_image: 
Varun Dhawan reveals next location, schedule of 'Bawaal' in social media video

MUMBAI: 'Bawaal' which stars Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is currently on the floors. This will be the first time when Varun and Janhvi will be working together. The makers of the film recently dropped a video of Varun Dhawan where the actor can be seen announcing the location of Bawaal's next schedule.

Taking to social media, the producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala shared a video of Varun Dhawan. In the video, Varun says that the team of 'Bawaal' along with him will now be heading to Warsaw, Poland, for the commencement of the next schedule.

The caption on the social media post read, "Next stop - Warsaw Time for some more BAWAAL #SajidNadiadwala's #Bawaal Directed by @niteshtiwari22."

In the video, as Varun hops onto a train, he can be seen bowing to an old couple and shaking hands with a fan.

'Bawaal', produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari of 'Dangal' fame. The film will drop in theatres on April 7, 2023.

SOURCE: IANS

Varun Dhawan Janhvi Kapoor Bawaal Sajid Nadiadwala Nadiadwala Grandson Dangal Nitesh Tiwari Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 11:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Pallavi and Rhea get into major tiff
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
CONGRATULATIONS: Aneri Vajani is the INSTAGRAM Queen for the week!
MUMBAI: This week's Instagram queen has won fans' hearts with her chirpy attitude.  Aneri Vajani captured her fans'...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Upcoming Drama! Manini’s deadly plan to fail, thanks to Banni
MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit the small screens. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Police comes to the house, Malishka all sweaty
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Bhavani’s THIS move to bring trouble for Sai and Virat
MUMBAI:  The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
CONGRATULATIONS: Karan Wahi is the INSTAGRAM King for the week!
MUMBAI: Yet another week, and we are back to crown one of the hunks who has managed to raise the hotness meter with his...
Recent Stories
Lesser-Known Facts! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed to work in Shah Rukh Khan starrer because of Salman Khan
Lesser-Known Facts! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed to work in Shah Rukh Khan starrer because of Salman Khan
Latest Video