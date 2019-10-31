Varun Dhawan to star in Karan Johar’s Rannbhoomi; movie to release on THIS date

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar took to a micro-blogging site to announce his new project with his Student of the Year actor Varun Dhawan – a new film titled Rannbhoomi starring Varun in the lead.



Johar first teased a small video about his big announcement related to a project where he confirmed to have signed the actor for his next project, and the movie is all set to release on Diwali 2020.



The movie will be helmed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, and this will be the 3rd venture with the trio. The combination of these three as always resulted in great box office results.