Varun Dhawan will get married before me: Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI: Right from her first movie Luv Ka The End, Shraddha Kapoor promised to be one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, and she has proved that over the years. The performance of the actress in the movies like Aashiqui 2, Baaghi 1 and 3, and the ABCD series have helped her garner a lot of love and appreciation.

Apart from her cuteness in movies, she is also seen having fun with the media and people around her.

Recently, she was seen in Street Dancer 3D, where her acting and dance moves were loved and appreciated by the classes and the masses.

Fans have now shared an amazing video on social media where we see Shraddha and co-star Varun Dhawan in conversation with the media while promoting vStreet Dancer 3D. On being asked by the anchor who will get married first, have a look at what the actress said.

As we see, she sang a cute song for her co-star and best friend Varun Dhawan, stating that he will be the first to get married between them. On hearing this, the actor started laughing.

This is indeed a sweet video we saw today on the internet, and the bond between the actors is evident.

Well, we are eagerly waiting for this announcement by the actor.

