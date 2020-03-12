News

Varun Tej plays boxer in new film, wraps up latest schedule

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2020 05:47 PM

MUMBAI: Telugu star Varun Tej plays a boxer in his upcoming film, tentatively called #VT10. The actor wrapped up the Visakhapatnam schedule of the film.

Varun took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself sitting on a bench with the sea in the background.

"Wrapped up the vizag schedule! Had a great time shooting there... #VT10," he captioned the image.

#VT10 is a boxing drama helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

According to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, the film is the maiden production venture of Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh. The film has music by Thaman S. and cinematography by George C Williams.

Tags Varun Tej Visakhapatnam Kiran Korrapati Sidhu Mudda Allu Venkatesh Thaman S George C Williams TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
12 Mar 2020 02:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Naagin 4 | OMG! Brinda fails to poison Dev
On Location: Naagin 4 | OMG! Brinda fails to... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
12 Mar 2020 02:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Maahi Vij lashes out on social media and Twitterat’s, as they bring her baby into petty issues
Maahi Vij lashes out on social media and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here