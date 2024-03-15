Vedaa actress Sharvari will make your heart pound with her glam and hot looks from latest photo shoot

MUMBAI: Actress Sharvari Wagh has been winning over the hearts of her fans with her amazing performances over the years. We have watched and loved the movie "Bunty aur Babli 2," in which the actress was paired opposite Sidhhant Chaturvedi. We also adored and watched her in the web series "The Forgotten Army."

She is without a doubt one of the most attractive actors to come from the Hindi movie industry. Along with her acting prowess, she possesses a wonderful sense of style and knows how to capture attention with her gorgeous features.

The actress recently shared some sultry photos from a photo shoot on her Instagram page, and they are going viral and breaking the internet. The actress, who boasts an impressive one million Instagram followers, shared the images from the photo shoot today.

Let us look at the pictures below:

Actress Sharvari Wagh is a major attraction who has been winning over fans day by day since she began to impress the public. The actress maintains an active social media profile and has appeared in numerous TV commercials too. The actress never fails to impress us with her work, and even her fans are eagerly awaiting more updates from her end.

Talking about updates, the actress set to be seen next alongside John Abraham for their upcoming film Vedaa. The movie is directed by Nikkhil Advani and it is said that even Tamannaah will be a part of the movie.

