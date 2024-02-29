Veteran journalist Sujata Anandan passes away at 65; Riteish Deshmukh pays tribute

Her death has left a huge void in journalism circles. She gained immense recognition for documenting details of the rise and fall of Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena in the newspapers.
Sujata Anandan

MUMBAI: Well known Veteran journalist Sujata Anandan has sadly passed away. She was 65 years old. Sujata, who was a prominent journalist and advocate of liberal, progressive, and secular ideals died on Wednesday night in Navi Mumbai following a heart attack.

Also Read-Announcement! Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza team up for the upcoming movie Raja Shivaji, check out the deets inside

Her death has left a huge void in journalism circles. She gained immense recognition for documenting details of the rise and fall of Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena in the  newspapers. She had also written a lot about the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party). 

Sujata started her Journalism career in 1985 through the news agency 'UNI'. Originally from Nagpur, she completed her B.Sc and Bachelor of Journalism from Nagpur University.

Film actor Riteish Deshmukh paid his last respects to Sujata on his X account writing, “Deeply saddened to know that Sujata Anandan ji is no more. Had the opportunity of meeting her on various occasions. She was astute & had the command on the pulse of political happenings in the state. My deepest condolences to the family.  Om Shanti.”

Lawyer and author Sudhir Suryawanshi also shared his condolences writing, “Very sad news. Veteran journalist, columnist & staunch supporter of liberal, progressive & secular thinking Sujata Anandan is no more. Yesterday, another senior journalist Satish Nandgaonkar passed away due to heart attack. Big loss to Journo fraternity. My heartfelt condolences.”

Also Read-Riteish Deshmukh is the Insta KING of the week

We offer heartfelt condolences to Sujata’s family and friends.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit- Latestly

Sujata Anandan journalist cardiac arrest heart attack Satish Nandgaonkar Riteish Deshmukh Movie News TellyChakkar
