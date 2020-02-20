News

Vicky frequently spotted at rumoured girlfriend Katrina's building

20 Feb 2020 06:24 PM

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is all set for his upcoming film ‘Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship’. Even celebrities need support and relaxation after a long day at work. And it seems Katrina Kaif is the best person for Vicky to give him company.

From Diwali parties to birthday celebrations, or going out on dates around the town, the rumored couple has made several joint appearances and here’s some more about their budding romance. 

While Vicky and Kat are yet to reveal the real relationship they hold, only time will tell if they are actually dating each other. For now, they seem to be enjoying each other’s company.

Now, recent reports suggest that Katrina Kaif’s neighbors are well aware of the fact that the actor visits their building, despite the fact that he hides his face behind a hoodie. Katrina’s Andheri residence seems to have become the couple’s newest abode.

