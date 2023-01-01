Vicky Kaushal is blessed with a 'beautiful problem'!

National crush Vicky Kaushal made a shocking revelation, which he tags as a "beautiful problem", on television that he can lose weight by eating junk food such as pizzas and burgers.
MUMBAI : National crush Vicky Kaushal made a shocking revelation, which he tags as a "beautiful problem", on television that he can lose weight by eating junk food such as pizzas and burgers.

He talked about the issue of not gaining weight on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 (KBC) with host Amitabh Bachchan.

The channel shared a promo on Instagram, where Vicky was seen telling Amitabh: "Sir mujhe na ek bohut khoobsurat problem hai. Mera wazan nahi bhadhta sir."

Big was shocked to hear this.

Vicky continued: "Main burger pizze kha ke wazan ghata sakta hun."

Big B asked him: "Wazan badhane k liye phir kya karte hai aap?"

Vicky replied: "Phir sir bohot boring sa khana khana padhta hai. Jaese ki sab kuch grilled khana hai."

Kiara asked: "For gaining weight?" and Vicky agreed. She looked at Amitabh as he had a confused look.

Vicky continued: "Log gym jaate hai wazan ghatane k liye mujhe gym jana padhta hai wazan badhane k liye."

When Amitabh replied: "Yeh toh ulti baat hogayi ekdum", Vicky smiled and said: "Lekin sir Punjabiyo k liye bohut acchi problem hai."

 

