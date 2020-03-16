Vicky Kaushal: Disappointment stays with me for just one day

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal opened up about his big film 'Ashwatthama' getting shelved and said that disappointment stays with him for just one day and later he stops being emotional about it and sees the logic.

Vicky will be seen on the 'Koffee With Karan' couch with actor Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming episode.

The two actors give it their all when they fall in love with a role. But what happens when the plug gets pulled on your labour of love?

Talking about what happens when the plug gets pulled on a film, Vicky shared: "The disappointment stays with me for just one day. After a few hours, I stop being emotional about it and see the logic."

Asked in the show about the failure of a big-ticket movie, 'Ashwatthama', to go on the floors.

The star said: "When I got the news, I called my gym instructor and told him let me do the most difficult workout

session because I really want to vent!

The 'Immortal Ashwatthama' was announced on the one year anniversary of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Billed as a superhero action film, the project was being directed by Aditya Dhar.

On the acting front, Vicky will next be seen in 'Sam Bahadur', 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'The Great Indian Family'.

'Koffee with Karan Season 7' airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

SOURCE: IANS