Vicky Kaushal: I Will start shooting for 'Takht' in February

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal has revealed that will start shooting for Karan Johar's ambitious period drama "Takht" next year in February.



"We will start shooting for 'Takht' in February. The preparations are in full force at the moment. I will first finish the shooting of 'Sardar Udham Singh' and then move ahead with the shooting of 'Takht'," Vicky revealed, while interacting with the media at the red carpet of IIFA Awards 2019 on Wednesday in Mumbai.



"Takht" is a historical drama that narrates the story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne. Actors Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal are playing Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, respectively.



Co-starring Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles, the film is slated for a release next year.



"It's a huge film with a huge star cast. I am very excited to experience how all the actors of the film act in one frame. I just hope that I do not overact in excitement! I hope the film shapes up well," he said.



Vicky has carved a niche for himself after delivering back-to-back commendable performances over the past few years. Asked if he feels pressurised while signing a film now, he said: "You don't sign films thinking about pressure. If you like the script and if you want to work with that director, and agree with the vision and get excited, then you just plunge into it. I don't think too much about whether it will be good or bad because you can't predict (what is going to happen on) Fridays these days. There is no formula to make your film successful. So, whenever my heart says yes to a particular film, I do it."



IANS