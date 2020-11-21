Vicky Kaushal & Manushi Chhillar kick-start their shoot for YRF's upcoming venture, supposedly an urban comedy....READ

MUMBAI: Just this week, Vicky Kaushal gave his fans a treat by returning to the sets of a film after months of staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor happily posed for photos with a script in his hand and smiled as he said, "Shubh Aarambh."

If a national daily's report is to be believed, Vicky was kicking-off his urban comedy with Manushi Chhillar in Mumbai. Yes, as per reports, both Vicky and Manushi were roped in to star in a comedy flick backed by YRF and they have indeed, kicked-off the shooting of the 'frothy entertainer' at a studio other than YRF studio.

As per reports, the YRF studio is reserved for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan. Hence, Vicky and Manushi are shooting for their comedy film at another studio in the city. Further, the report stated that the shooting schedule would be for 18 days for both Vicky and Manushi.

The report even claimed that before starting the comedy, Manushi wrapped up her film Prithviraj, with Akshay Kumar.

A source revealed, "Contrary to speculations, it is not being filmed at YRF as that studio is blocked for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.". "It's a film that speaks about equality and celebrates the unity in diversity in Indian cultures. It's a frothy entertainer, with lots of laughs and a social message.", it adds on.

Well, if the reports are to go by, Vicky and Manushi are now shooting for their comedy flick, that will be helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Meanwhile, Manushi will also be seen as 'Princess Samyukta' in Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. It will be released on January 15, 2021.

Credit: Pinkvilla