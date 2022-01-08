Vicky Kaushal says 'it was great' working with Rashmika Mandanna; we wonder what's cooking!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 13:15
movie_image: 
Vicky-Rasmika

MUMBAI: India's IT Girl Rashmika Mandanna and Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal have hinted towards sharing screen space yet again as the duo has shared adorable pictures from sets. Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika posted a picture of a ball on which she has drawn a face structure with eyes and, nose and mouth. Sharing the picture, the actress tagged Vicky and wrote: “Apparently, this is my look for you at shoot day.” 

Meanwhile Vicky reshared the post on his Insta story and wrote: “Was asked to ‘stand’ all green faced.” 

However, later Vicky posted another story on his Insta which again featured a ball with eyes, nose and mouth drawn on it. Kaushal wrote: “It was great working with you too.” Replying to his post, the actress wrote: “Someone’s done a gooood job making me look like one virus. Thanks, I am touched with this. Lovu.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from 'Animal', Rashmika will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the sequel of 'Pushpa' in her kitty. along with 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Varisu' with Vijay Thalapatty.

Vicky Kaushal Rashmika Mandanna Ranbir Kapoor Animal Varisu Vijay Thalapatty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 13:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Janhvi Kapoor to grace the sets of DID Super Moms Season 3
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. We have seen how Zee TV...
Breaking News! After Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijalni, KKK12's Jannat Zubair Rahamani drops a big hint about bagging a role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani?
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Amar Upadhyay Birthday Special : Did you know Amar Upadhyay's visit to the Taj Mahal turned out to be his biggest nightmare ever
MUMBAI : Actor Amar Upadhyay who's recounted as one of the biggest superstars of Indian television turns a year old...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Disheartening! Kittu wants to return to orphanage leaving Joshipura family
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
AWW! Banni Chow fame Ulka Gupta's CUTEST name for Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is sweetness overload
MUMBAI: Star Plus has some amazing TV shows so far that are entertaining the viewers for a very long time. Anupamaa,...
'Ek Villain Returns': Disha Patani Is Grateful As Her Film Is Housefull
MUMBAI: 'Ek Villain Returns' has been released and Disha Patani has stunned everybody with her new ravishing avatar as...
Recent Stories
vilan
'Ek Villain Returns': Disha Patani Is Grateful As Her Film Is Housefull
Latest Video