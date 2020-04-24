News

Vicky Kaushal squashes rumours of violating lockdown rules and being pulled up by cops while trying to visit Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal took to social media and stated that he did not violate lockdown rules.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2020 12:16 PM

MUMBAI: Due to Coronavirus, citizens have been advised to remain indoors and maintain social distancing. It has almost been a month since Coronavirus lockdown was announced in India, and since then, people have only been stepping out of their houses in case of emergencies. During the lockdown, celebrities have been keeping themselves entertained by doing household chores, working out, exploring their hobbies, interacting with fans and much more. Social media usage is on the rise with people being locked down, and recently, there had been rumours on social media about an actor violating breakdown rules, which many assumed was about Vicky Kaushal. 

The rumours on social media were about a male star violating lockdown rules by stepping out to sneak into his girlfriend’s building. However, he was caught by the police and lectured by them instead. As this rumour circulated, many on social media assumed it was the Uri actor trying to sneak into Katrina Kaif's building, and the news spread like wildfire. The actor has now clarified about the same. Rubbishing these rumours, he wrote on Twitter that he did not break the lockdown, neither did he get pulled up by the cops. He said he didn’t step out ever since lockdown began, and also tagged Mumbai Police in his post. 

Vicky Kaushal’s tweet read, “There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice.” 

Credits: SpotboyE.com

Tags Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Tiger Zinda Hai Bharat Sooryavanshi Jab Tak Hai Jaan Uri: The Surgical Strike Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Manmarziyaan Coronavirus Lockdown TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here