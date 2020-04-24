Vicky Kaushal squashes rumours of violating lockdown rules and being pulled up by cops while trying to visit Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Due to Coronavirus, citizens have been advised to remain indoors and maintain social distancing. It has almost been a month since Coronavirus lockdown was announced in India, and since then, people have only been stepping out of their houses in case of emergencies. During the lockdown, celebrities have been keeping themselves entertained by doing household chores, working out, exploring their hobbies, interacting with fans and much more. Social media usage is on the rise with people being locked down, and recently, there had been rumours on social media about an actor violating breakdown rules, which many assumed was about Vicky Kaushal.

The rumours on social media were about a male star violating lockdown rules by stepping out to sneak into his girlfriend’s building. However, he was caught by the police and lectured by them instead. As this rumour circulated, many on social media assumed it was the Uri actor trying to sneak into Katrina Kaif's building, and the news spread like wildfire. The actor has now clarified about the same. Rubbishing these rumours, he wrote on Twitter that he did not break the lockdown, neither did he get pulled up by the cops. He said he didn’t step out ever since lockdown began, and also tagged Mumbai Police in his post.

Vicky Kaushal’s tweet read, “There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice.”

Credits: SpotboyE.com