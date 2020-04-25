Vidya Balan to make a personal donation of 1000 PPE kits to health care heroes

MUMBAI: People are dealing with a crisis because of coronavirus outbreak. Government is leaving no stone unturned to deal with the situation. Doctors, nurses and other health workers are working relentlessly to care for others. Celebrities are also doing their bit.

At this crucial hour, actor Vidya Balan has decided to make a personal donation of 1000 PPE kits to our health care heroes and also requesting citizens to join her in raising funds to provide 1000 more kits. Our medicos are the people who come in constant contact with the infected people and transmission of this deadly virus into one medical staff may lead to eight-12 people from the unit quarentined at one go resulting into the hospitals serving us into full capacity. Vidya has pledged to help our heroes in her own way by urging everyone's support to raise funds for these PPE kits.

"#WarAgainstCovid19 & #UniteForHumanityNamaste, it is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19.I am donating 1000 PPE kits for our medical staff and have partnered with Tring to raise donation for another 1000 PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff.

For your contribution, I will send you a personal thank you video message recognizing your generosity.

This video will be in permanent memory with you.Log onto www.tring.co.in and go to my profile to donate or you can click this link: www.tring.co.in/Vidya-BalanLet's all join the #WarAgainstCovid19 and #UniteForHumanity#StaySafe #StayHome #JustTringIt #IndiaFightsCorona"

Vidya always has appreciated her supporters with little things and for all the supporters who will be contribute to the medical staff for these PPEs Vidya will be sending a personal thank you message to them and that is a great personal memory for any person. This is a very sweet gesture by Vidya as it will inspire people to do their bit towards the medical fraternity of our country.

Credits: India Forums