Vidya Balan to play a forest officer in upcoming movie

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal, gave an amazing performance, and her role was quite appreciated and loved by the audience and the critics.

Vidya is certainly one of the most versatile actresses of today! The actress recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming biopic on math wizard Shakuntala Devi. Now, if sources are to be believed, Vidya has already zeroed in on her next project, where she will be seen playing a forest officer.

Reports further state that the film will be based on the controversial killing of the tigress Avni, who turned maneater 2 years ago. The Maharashtra tigress was killed after she ate as many as 13 humans.

As per sources, Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment is planning to launch a project that will revolve around the controversial case of Avni’s killing. They will present a a factual but dramatized version of the event that divided the nation in opinion.

The makers were on a lookout for a powerful female actress who would play the lead in the film that aimed at bringing back to life the controversial killing of the tigress. They have worked with Vidya on the Shakuntala Devi biopic, and it was then that they offered her this film too.

It’s a concept that appealed to Vidya, and she has never done something like this before. The team wants to roll the film sometime in the next two months. This will be Vidya’s immediate next after the biopic on legendary mathematician and the human-computer Shakuntala Devi.