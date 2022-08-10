Vidyut Jammwal on bouts of self-doubt: 'It's never a hindrance'

There are just a handful of names today in Hindi cinema that have redefined genres with their performances in films. One such name is Vidyut Jammwal, who has, time and again, brought his A-game forward with each movie he does.
MUMBAI: There are just a handful of names today in Hindi cinema that have redefined genres with their performances in films. One such name is Vidyut Jammwal, who has, time and again, brought his A-game forward with each movie he does.

Vidyut has carved a niche for himself by performing death-defying stunts in films. However, he admits harbouring doubts but said "it is never a hindrance."

"Every time I start something, it could be anything, it starts with self doubt and then I still go ahead and attempt it," said the Kanpur-born actor.

Touted as one of Bollywood's bankable actors, Vidyut added: "It starts with that but it is normally not a hindrance because the moment I doubt myself, the first thought that comes to me is that I need to invest some time on it. It starts with that but the moment you surpass it, it becomes easy."

Synonymous with his name, which means electricity, Vidyut, after 'Force', gave electrifying performances in films such as the 'Commando' franchise, 'Khuda Haafiz' franchise, 'Sanak' and his latest 'IB 71'.

It wouldn't be wrong to say he's a man of great business and his ever-burgeoning fan base, fondly called "Jammwalions", is a testament to that.

Talking about when he felt he'd made it, the JAK Rifles officers' son said: "It's an ever-growing process. I think I am still supposed to find Vidyut Jammwal because there's a lot of work going on to find the perfect being. So, I feel I am very far away from it yet very close."

With so much love pouring in for him and hopes riding on the actor who has ventured into producing films, does he feel the responsibility or pressure?

"When you receive love you get overconfident to start with and that overconfidence makes you work hard. I think I am from that breed where when I start receiving, I like to give more," said the actor, who in 2012, was listed as one of The Sexiest Men Alive by People Magazine India.

"I have always been giving my best, but sometimes you want to overcome that pressure. I think I am in that phase in my life," added the actor, who is a self-made man in the industry.

Now that he is a producer, what's more daunting - acting in films or bankrolling them? Vidyut, who has been named by TheRichest as one of the '10 people You Don't Want To Mess With' in the world, added: "When both things are in your hands, I promise you the whole responsibility is on you."

"It's not difficult at all. Then you just figure out what you need to do, who you want to work with."

SOURCE : IANS

