News

Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando 3' to release on November 29

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Oct 2019 04:44 PM

Actor Vidyut Jammwal's action thriller "Commando 3" will hit the big screen on November 29.

Announcing the release date of the project, Vidyut took to Instagram and wrote: "The mission is huge and it's game time! 'Commando 3' releasing on November 29."

Along with it, he also shared the official poster of the film.

In the poster, Vidyut is seen in an intense angry mode, holding guns in his hands.

The film is helmed by Aditya Datt, who recently directed the web series "Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story" of Sunny Leone.

"Commando 3" is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.

The third installment of the "Commando" franchise will also feature Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah.

Tags > Vidyut Jammwal, Commando 3, release, November 29, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
01 Oct 2019 04:34 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Grand sets of Star Bharat's Mata Vaishno Devi REVEALED
Grand sets of Star Bharat's Mata Vaishno... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar on The Kapil...

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

past seven days