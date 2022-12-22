Vijay Varma is to hop into the new arena in 2023! Deets inside!

MUMBAI :Having paved a long path in the entertainment industry, Vijay Varma is an actor who arrived with a different lens. In his 2022 release 'Darlings', the way Vijay brought a grey character onto the screen, he truly set up high standards for the audience to look at such kind of characters making him 'Bollywood’s King of Grey'. Furthermore, with his other roles in 'Gully Boy' and 'Mirzapur', he profoundly made his niche in the entertainment industry while his upcoming roles are his steps into a new realm.

Undoubtedly, Vijay's charm on the screen has always booked a special presence that has always made him shine apart even when not playing a typical 'Hero'. It's probably his incredible acting prowess that the actor is actually able to make the audience hate him for his grey characters but end up falling in love with his acting spectacle to create that wonder on the screen.

The expertise of Vijay is constantly seen getting colored with different shades of his versatility and he is all set to magnify more deeply into his spectacle as an artist. Recently during a roundtable conference, Vijay was seen saying, "Personally, I want to break some barriers of stereotypes and do something smashing. And I am already in the work for it, I am excited about the year 2023."

Talking about his future lineups, Vijay will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s untitled next alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan then Reema Kagti’s Dahaad and Sumit Saxena’s untitled project.