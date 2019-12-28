News

Vijay Varma: Horror is a new, interesting genre for me

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Dec 2019 06:44 PM

MUMBAI: "Gully Boy" actor Vijay Varma will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of the horror anthology "Ghost Stories". He finds horror a new and interesting genre.

Talking about working on "Ghost Stories", Vijay said: "Horror is a new and interesting genre for me; here you have to completely submit yourself to the part. While it was a different experience, working with this team was like going back home. It's deeply satisfying to be in the front of the camera."

"I like that my character is a mystery, so wait for the big reveal till next year," he added.

Zoya and fellow filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee have come together to create the Netflix anthology, which stream on January 1.

Tags > Vijay Varma, Ghost Stories, Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
27 Dec 2019 09:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Salman Khan celebrates his birthday with the media
Salman Khan celebrates his birthday with the media | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at Terence Lewis's Christmas Bash

Celebs at Terence Lewis's Christmas Bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days