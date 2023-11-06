Vijay Varma reacts with firecracker emoji to rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah's pix

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a slew of pictures on social media every she looked every inch gorgeous.
Vijay Varma

In the images, she was seen sporting a crop shirt paired with a black bralette to complete her look along with denim cargo pants.

She captioned it: "Crop it like it's hot."

What caught the eyes of many was a comment by Vijay Varma, who is rumoured to be dating Tamannaah.

He dropped a fire and a firecracker emoji.

It was reported in January that Tamannaah and Vijay started dating as they had been caught kissing in Goa. They reportedly met on the sets of 'Lust Stories 2'.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh, the Netflix original 'Lust Stories 2' also stars Neena Gupta, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Kumud Mishra, and Tillotama Shome. 

SOURCE: IANS

