Vikrant Massey birthday: Here are 4 upcoming movies of the 12th Fail actor

The actor is celebrating his birthday today and a lot of fans and people from the film fraternity are wishing him and pouring love on social media. While the fans are still busy watching him in 12th Fail, we are here with some upcoming projects of the actor.
MUMBAI : Vikrant Massey has become one of the most well-known names in the Hindi movie industry mostly because of his performance in 12th Fail which was his recent hit directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Medha Shankar was the female lead. Vikrant Massey has left a great impact over the audience due to his performance in movies like Gaslight, Haseen Dillruba, Ginny Weds Sunny, 14 Phere and more.

The actor stepped into the world of acting with a TV serial Dhoom Machao Dhoom and rose to fae first with the TV serial Dharam Veer. He has also appeared in shows like Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai. However, things took turns for something better and he got to enter the movie world. He made his movie debut with Lootera where he got a chance to play a supporting role.

Also read - Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey: From rejecting a 35 Lakhs Tv role to getting his first role without an audition

The Sabarmati Report

Directed by Ranjan Chandel, this movie stars Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. The movie will hit the theatres on 3rd May. The movie is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The movie is based on what took place in Sabarmati Express on 27 Feb 2002. The teaser is out and the audience is very much intrigued by it.

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Haseen Dillruba released on Netflix in 2021 and the movie featured Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane. Recently, Netflix released their 2024 slate and it was revealed that there’s going to be a sequel to this movie. The movie will feature Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu. More will be revealed later as the release date comes closer.

Sector 36

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, this movie will be based on true event. When talking about the story of the movie, it is about the Nithari killings. The case was uncovered when remains of skeleton of eight children were found in a house drain in Nithari, Noida. The owner of the house along with his domestic assistant were detained by the police. The release date of the movie is not yet revealed.

Yaar Jigri

This movie will show a bromance between Vikrant Massey and Sunny Singh. Amit Joshi will be making his directorial debut with this one and it will be an OTT release. It will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The shooting for this movie has already begun and we should soon get more updates about this project.

Also read - Inspiring! Vikrant Massey: From Riches to Rags and Back Again

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

 

About Author

