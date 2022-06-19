Vikrant Massey chuffed about shooting 'Sector 36' in Delhi

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is excited to start work on his new project 'Sector 36' in the national capital Delhi.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 13:45
movie_image: 
Vikrant

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is excited to start work on his new project 'Sector 36' in the national capital Delhi.

He recently wrapped the shoot of 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan, and has been receiving a lot of positive response post the trailer release of his upcoming film 'Forensic'.

The actor will be stationed in the capital city for a month-long schedule of 'Sector 36'. Elaborating on the same, the actor said, "We have started with the shoot of 'Sector 36' in Delhi and I am so glad that it's finally announced because I was really waiting to talk about this one for a while."

"Plus 'Forensic' is also coming soon and the response that its trailer has got with everyone giving Johnny so much love, has been really encouraging. So, it's a very exciting time at work right now and I am enjoying every bit of it".

'Sector 36', which is being produced by Maddock Films, also stars Deepak Dobriyal. The film is being helmed by 'Talvar' writer Aditya Nimbalkar and is written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury.

SOURCE : IANS 

Vikrant Massey Sara Ali Khan Gaslight Deepak Dobriyal Maddock Films Aditya Nimbalkar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 13:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Samara Tijori: We tend to ridicule a truth-teller
MUMBAI : Actress Samara Tijori who is playing the central character in the upcoming web series 'Masoom' says her...
Akashdeep Arora's 'Masoom' character struggles with internal conflicts
MUMBAI : Actor Akashdeep Arora, who started his acting journey with short form digital sketches, will be soon seen...
Prachi Desai praises Naga Chaitanya, shares a photo with him
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Prachi Desai thanked director Vikram and Naga Chaitanya for making her experience working on...
Vikrant Massey chuffed about shooting 'Sector 36' in Delhi
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is excited to start work on his new project 'Sector 36' in the national capital...
Congratulations! Pravisht Mishra is the Insta King of the week
MUMBAI : When your favourite celebrity graces your account with captivating photographs or behind-the-scenes shots, it...
Congratulations! Hina Khan is the Insta Queen of the Week
As we are near the end of yet another eventful week, TellyChakkar is back to crown a beauty who has managed to impress...
Recent Stories
prachi
Prachi Desai praises Naga Chaitanya, shares a photo with him
Latest Video